Loretta "Loti" Faris

Creola - Loretta Ann "Loti" Faris (nee Smith), age 71, of Creola, Ohio, passed away Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. She was born Dec. 13, 1949, in McArthur, Ohio.
Loti was preceded in death by her son, David "Huck" Faris; parents, Everett C. Smith and Zelma L. Smith (Boring); brothers, Everett "Jack" C. Smith Jr. and infant brother, Richard "Dickie" Smith, and three sisters, Sherry Faulkner, Judith Lambert and Rochelle Kille.
Loti is survived by her husband of 55 years, Tom V. Faris; two sons, Lance Faris of Creola and Tom V. (Melinda) Faris Jr. of White Cottage, Ohio; sister, Valerie Downard; nine grandchildren, Joshua, NonaAnn, Marshal, Ean, Mya, Holly, Gabby, Tim and Samantha; four great-grandchildren, Cash, Rhett, Freya and Wynona and countless treasured friends and family.
Loti graduated from Vinton County Consolidated High School in 1967. A graduate of Hocking Technical College of nursing, she received her Licensed Practical Nursing degree in 1975. As an LPN, Loti practiced in hospitals, doctors' offices, nursing homes and summer camps. As a member of the Red Cross, she assisted in disaster relief for tropical storms Katrina, Rita, Sandy, and the Tsunami in Sri Lanka.
In the mid 80's, Loti owned a pizza shop and game room in McArthur, Ohio, where she inspired and encouraged many young lives, resulting in lifelong friendships. In the 90's, Loti and Tom were also partners in son Huck's sawmill equipment company, FIFO Manufacturing. For the last 10 years, Loti has been employed with the Vinton County Sheriff's Department, where she performed administrative roles, supporting the Sheriff and deputies in everything from impound to drug surveillance and seizures.
Loti was well respected and treasured by McArthur and surrounding communities. Loti enjoyed reading, traveling and motorcycle rides on her husband Tom's Harley Davidson. As a member of the American Sternwheel Association and Gallipolis Boat Club, Loti enjoyed boating and entertaining on their Sternwheeler, where they spent every summer attending Regattas and Sternwheel Festivals up and down the Ohio River.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, in the Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur, with Pastor Dean Holben officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Creola, Ohio. Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, from 5 to 8 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Loretta A. "Loti" Faris to the St. Francis Center, 404 W. South St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.
