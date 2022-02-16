Brevard - Lorraine Julie (Friedrichsen), age 90, formerly of Athens, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. Lorraine was born Sept. 1, 1931, in Oakland CA, the only child of Edgar and Clara (Clausen) Friedrichsen.
Lorraine was a graduate of San Francisco State University (BM) and the University of West Virginia (MM). She also attended Juilliard Music Academy of the West, and the San Francisco Conservatory. Beginning her professional career as a violinist in the Oklahoma City Symphony, Lorraine had a long and successful career as a violin teacher, pedagogue, author and publisher.
Lorraine is predeceased by her former husband, Reginald Fink.
She is survived by her children, Carl (Kim) Fink of Rochester NY, Kristine (John) Candler of Brevard NC; granddaughters, Allison Fink, Lindsay Fink, Jenna Wood (Erick), Madeline Medford (Brody), Kaitlin McCreery; and great-grandchildren Gordon Wood, Siena & Juliette Medford.
A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Brevard, NC, on Feb. 19 at 11 a.m.
To leave a condolence for the family of Lorraine Fink, please visit "Tributes" at www.mooreblanchard.com
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is honored to serve the family.
