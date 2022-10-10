Athens - Louella G Savage, 80, of Athens, died early Monday morning, October 10, 2022 at Kimes Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born February 22, 1942 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Christopher C and Ethel Perry Brooks.
She was a graduate of The Plains High School and formerly worked at Lamborn's Studio. Louella enjoyed putting puzzles together, watching TV and visiting with family and friends.
She is survived by five children, Sherri Scurlock of Athens, Wilfred "Willie" (Teresa) Scurlock, Jr. of Athens, Brenda Scurlock of Butchel, Debbie (Joey ) Hart of Millfield, David Scurlock of Athens; 17 Grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; a brother, Barney Brooks of Athens; two sisters, Martha (Bill) Coakley of Logan, Ella Holley of Athens; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R Savage; a son, Jerry W Scurlock; two sisters, Mary Baker, Addie Gould; a brother, Robert Brooks; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Stan West officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4 to 7 PM. You may send a message of sympathy to the family or view a video tribute at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Louella Savage
