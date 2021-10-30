Albany - Louis Philip Flum, age 62 of Albany died October 14, 2021, in The Plains after an extended illness. Born October 19, 1958 in Fayetteville, Arkansas, he was the son of the late Philip N. and Margaret Lewis Davidson Flum.
In 1963 Louis' family relocated to Athens after his father accepted a teaching position at Ohio University. Louis attended Athens City Schools, and during that time Louis' lifelong passion for electronics and computers was fueled by attending computer programming classes on the Ohio University campus. He was admitted to the National Honor Society and earned his high school diploma in 1976. Louis received a bachelor's degree in Computer Systems in Business and Finance from Ohio University in 1984, where he graduated magna cum laude and a member of Phi Kappa Phi.
Louis worked as a computer programmer and senior programming analyst for several different companies while living in Houston, Texas; Delhi, Ohio; Waterford, Michigan and Fishers, Indiana. In 2015, Louis returned to Athens County and continued to work remotely as a computer programmer until his retirement at the end of 2017. He served as a volunteer at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, and later became licensed as a ham radio operator.
He is survived by his sister, Dr. Elizabeth "Betsy" Flum of Albany, and his three cats Brandy, Henry, and Gina.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, and a sister, Emily Margaret Flum who died in 2006. No services are planned. Cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions are suggested for the Athens County Humane Society, P.O. Box 765, Athens, Ohio, 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers and Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Louis Flum
