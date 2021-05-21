Louis Ruman Jr.

CINCINNATI – Louis "Lou" Ruman, 80, born in Kokomo, IN, and later of Athens, OH, passed away in Cincinnati, on Oct. 28, 2020 after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marian (nee) Trager; his sister, Eleanor (Vernor) Allen; his brother, Joseph Ruman; and his children, Andrea, Laura, Julia, John (Shari), and Teresa Ruman.
Louis is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Sr. and Marjorie (nee) Morris; by his sister Margaret Ann "Peggy" Ruman; and by his former wife and the mother of his children, Maija (nee) Zvargulis.
He enjoyed his boyhood memories of roaming the woods with friends and of riding his bike all over Athens. He was proud of lettering on the Athens High School football team and of achieving Eagle Scout. He graduated in 1958 and later earned a B.A. and an M.A. at Ohio University.
He served his county overseas with the Army which was a source of pride for him. The he continued studies at Vanderbilt University. After teaching at the college level he began a career in sales. He became a national sales trainer at Northbrook, IL, for Culligan. Later he worked in sales at ScherZinger Pest Control in Cincinnati. As a lifelong learner he was very proud of earning a second Master's Degree at age 72 from Atlantic University.
His Mass of Christian Burial was held on Nov. 3, 2020 at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church in Cincinnati. His burial and graveside service occurred at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Athens on Nov. 5, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.