Athens - Louis E. Wright died on February 7, 2023 at age 82 from complications with Parkinson's. He was born in Buras, Louisiana to Edgar Hurd Wright and Dove (Harrell) Wright.
He grew up near Baton Rouge, Louisiana, attended LSU and earned his PhD in Physics at Duke University. He was granted a Humbolt fellowship which brought him to Frankfurt, Germany where he met his future wife Karin, who was a student there.
In 1970, he accepted a position at the Physics Department of Ohio University. He was a prolific researcher, supported by grants and a gifted teacher, who directed 13 students in their doctoral research.
He led the department as Chair from 1990-2005 through a period of generational transition and smart growth. His guidelines were "educate yourself in other research areas, respect your colleagues and stay optimistic."
He also became interested in University administration and served a 2 year term as a well-respected chair of the OU Faculty Senate.
His hobbies were playing Bridge, solving Sudoku puzzles, and reading dozens of Physics and news magazines. He also served as President of the Athens Village and was a member of Rotary.
He is survived by his wife, Karin, and his two daughters, Leslie Wright (husband Mike Keneipp), Avery Wright Yowell (husband Ryan Yowell), and grandson Erie Yowell.
A private memorial will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Louis Wright
