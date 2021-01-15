Louise Willie

ATHENS – Louise Annabelle Willie, 96, of Athens, died Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Jan. 30, 1924 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Goldie Davis Thompson.
She was a loyal church goer and was active in the senior center and also was a dedicated mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Judy Dishon, Darrell Willie, Carol Sue (Rick) Sanborn; 12 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a sister, Freda Hudnell.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rolland Willie; three children, Kenny, Gary, Sharon; and four siblings, Dorothy Bruce, Hazel Hoffman, Lloyd and Charles Thompson.
Services will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Hughes Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Athens Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home Monday one hour prior to the service. you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
