ATHENS — Lowell Eugene Gallaway died on Aug. 13, 2019, age 89, in his home.
Born on Jan. 9, 1930, to Leroy Gallaway (Nee Amos Brown) and Bessie Margherite Hiteshew in Toledo, Ohio. He was reared in Lucas County, Ohio, attending its public schools. During his lifetime, he wore many coats. He was husband to Gladys Elinor McGhee, who survives him in death, for 65 years, 7 months and 25 days. With her, he fathered two daughters, Kathleen Elizabeth Searles (Richard) and Ellen Jane Kroutel (Mark) and a son, Michael Scott (Guinevere), all of whom survive.
He was blessed with eight grandchildren, two who preceded him in death, Jennifer Ellen Kroutel and Aleksander Lowell Kroutel. His surviving grandchildren are Logan William Gallaway (Jennifer), Kirby Stuart Gallaway (Lisa), Marjory Ellen Searles Johnson (Andrew), Heather Kathleen Kroutel Giles (Patrick), Allyson Ann Kroutel and Katarina Elinor Kroutel. In addition, he is survived by a great-granddaughter, Luz Christina Gallaway; great-grandson, Joe Stuart Gallaway; and a sister, Louise Kish (John).
His public school education culminated with his graduation from Maumee (Ohio) High School in 1947. At that point he enrolled in a United States Navy program and spent the next four years as a midshipman attending Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. Upon graduation from Northwestern, he received a Bachelor of Science degree in economics and a commission as an ensign in the United States Navy. He then proceeded directly to the fleet, where he served for three years aboard the USS Hale (DD642) a Navy destroyer.
During this period, Gladys and he were married on Dec. 19, 1953. Upon being mustered out of active duty in May 1954, Gladys and he settled in Columbus, Ohio, where Lowell began his graduate studies in economics. He would be in residence at Ohio State through August 1957, receiving a Master of Arts degree in economics in 1955. In September 1957, he began his career as a university academic at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado.
In his second year at Colorado State, two significant things occurred. First, the work on his doctoral degree was completed and his Ph.D. was awarded at Ohio State’s Spring Commencement in 1959. Second, in December 1958, his first academic journal article was published. This would launch a publishing career that would span seven different decades and total more than five-hundred publications.
At the end of that second year at Colorado State, Lowell accepted a position at San Fernando Valley State College (now California State University at Northridge) in Los Angeles. After three years at San Fernando, his next stop was a one-year visiting appointment at The University of Minnesota. It is worth nothing that while living in Los Angeles, Lowell also served as a business consultant and was part owner of a small consulting firm. After the year at Minnesota, he accepted the position of Chief in the Analytic Studies Section, Division of Research and Statistics, at the Social Security Administration in Baltimore, Maryland.
His stay at this Social Security Administration was brief. He was offered and accepted a position as Associate Professor of Industry at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania beginning with the academic year 1964-65. During the 1966-67 academic year he was granted tenure at that institution.
Once more, his stay was brief. He accepted a position as Professor of Economics at Ohio University commencing with the academic year 1967-68. This became his permanent academic home. He retired from the university in 2002. In 1974, he was named Distinguished Professor of Economics.
Periodically, he would spend time away from the Athens campus. In the Spring of 1973, he was in residence at Lono University in Sweden. In 1976, he was a visiting professor at the University of Texas in Arlington for the Fall semester. 1978 was marked by his spending the last half of that calendar year at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia, where he was both a Fulbright Senior Scholar and visiting professor. Next came a visiting professor appointment for the Fall semester, 1980, at the Chapel Hill campus of the University of North Carolina.
At this point, public life beckoned in the form of a Fall 1982 appointment as a member of the staff of the Joint Economic Committee of Congress of the United States. He reprised this appointment in 1992 as a Senior Economist and Visiting Scholar for the same committee. Meanwhile, intertwined with these positions were 1987 and 1993 participations in a University College of Business Administration MBA Program at Mara Institute in Shah Alam, Malaysia (near Kuala Lumpur).
Lowell frequently was accorded special recognition for his academic work including: honorary membership in Phi Beta Kappa and Beta Gamma Sigma, being twice singled out for special recognition by the Ohio House of Representatives and having his biographical sketch included in the Marquis Who’s Who in America and Who’s Who in The World. Further, his biography was selected to be a part of Who’s Who in Economics: A Biographical Dictionary of Major Economists, 1790 to The Present.
Also, two of the seven books he authored or co-authored received special mentions. His 1973 book, Poverty in America was included in National Review’s Bicentennial Reading List and the 1993 tome Out of Work: Unemployment and Government in Twentieth Century America (co-authored with Richard Vedder) was awarded a Sir Antony Fisher International Memorial Award by the Atlas Economic Foundation and was included in the H.L. Mencken Awards conferred by the Free Press Association. Finally, in 2016, he was named a Distinguished Alumnus by Maumee (Ohio) High School.
Beyond his work as a professional economist, Lowell had numerous avocations. He was a serious amateur artist, working primarily in oil and watercolors. In the endeavor, he was mentored by nationally known local artist, Murray Stern. As an off-shoot of his artistic activity, he illustrated children’s books written by his wife. He also was an avid photographer, assembling more than fifteen thousand photos in the albums he maintained for his family. Several of his photographs were published in Ohio University publications.
Lowell was something of a story teller. In his mid-seventies he decided to record some of these tales for posterity. The end result was an illustrated and documented narrative that is over four thousand pages in length. It now resides in the Robert Rahn archives at Ohio University, along with some ancillary documents and Lowell’s professional papers. At one time he even dabbled in poetry, writing a small book of poems he titled Urban Shadows. He made no attempt to publish it.
There is even more. Lowell was also a tournament bridge player, earning the rank of National Master in the American Contract Bridge League’s Taxonomy. And, he pursued and documented the genealogical history of both his and his wife’s families.
Clearly, this was a singular man whose life was very full.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3:30 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church with Rev. Joel Harbarger officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
Flowers will be accepted or memorial contribution may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.