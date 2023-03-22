Lowell Guthrie

GUYSVILLE - Lowell Eugene Guthrie, 78, of Guysville, OH, passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital following a long battle with Leukemia.
He was born June 12, 1944, in Guysville, OH, son of the late George and Rachel Humphrey Guthrie. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his son, Lowell Matthew Guthrie.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Marjorie Hefner Guthrie; son, Steven (Amber) Guthrie; daughter, Teresa Marie Guthrie; 4 grandchildren, Ashton and Abby Guthrie, J.D. (Destiny) Kinnaird and Kaly Kinnaird; 5 great-grandchildren, Carter, Charlie, Eleanor, Madilyn and Charley and his sister, Christine Perry.
He was a member of Hickory Hills Church of Christ in Tuppers Plains, OH, a 1962 graduate of Carthage-Troy High School and a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from Shell Oil after 31 years of service. Lowell enjoyed farming, hunting, fishing, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Saturday, March 25, 2023, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH, with Chaplain Phil Foster officiating. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery, where military services will be conducted by the combined color guard.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 5-7 P.M.
