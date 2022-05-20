Lucille Kroutel

The Plains - Lucille Ann Kroutel, 82, Passed away May 17th 2022 at her home in The Plains, Ohio after a battle with cancer. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to James and Ann Shalek on February 7, 1940.
Lucille belonged to many groups in the Athens area including The Athens Garden Club, The Plains Garden Club, Athens Friends and Neighbors, two book clubs and was an active member of Christ The King University Parish Catholic Church. She worked as a librarian at West Side School , and was an employee at Ohio University Student Services. As a single mother, Lucille put herself through Ohio University and graduated in 1983 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology. Lucille loved many things but above all else family near and far. She enjoyed many a Pizza Friday Night and celebrated every holiday by taking many pictures. She also loved writing and sending letters to her sisters and mother. Along with her beloved cats, she enjoyed many genres of books, watching international mysteries on TV, a great cup of coffee, and working in her gardens of which there were many. Lucille was a great Mom, sister, daughter, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a very kind loving and gentle soul and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
She is survived by her sons Mark and John Kroutel and their wives Ellen and Debbie, her sister Cynthia Bednar of Boling Brook, Illinois, grand children Heather Giles and husband Pat Giles of Columbus, Ohio, Allyson Kroutel of Chicago, Illinois, Katarina Kroutel of Athens, Ohio, Lorren Still and wife Kristen of Hopewell, Virginia, Brian Campbell of Pearland, Texas, Jeremy Sycks and wife Mindy of Beaver, Ohio, great grandchildren Jade Sycks , and Shawn and Ashley Still and special friend Laura Luther. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Renee Wild and her husband Lee, Cynthia's husband Fred Bednar, and three great grandchildren Skylar Sycks and Aleksander and Jennifer Kroutel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Athens Area Humane Society. A celebration of life will be held on June 25th from 1-4 pm at her residence at 29 West Second St, The Plains Ohio. Arrangements are entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may sign the online guestbook or donate to the Athens Area Humane Society at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Lucille Kroutel
