Chauncey - Lucy D. Behm, 72 of Chauncey, passed away Thursday Dec. 9, 2021, at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital. She was born Dec. 26, 1948, in Athens and was the daughter of the late Walter and Joretta Schweikert Keirns. She was a retired long term care RN. She was a devout Christian and was a member of the Bread of Life Church in Jacksonville. She loved spending time with her family, playing Uno, and watching Westerns.
She is survived by her children, Deanna Parsons of Chauncey, Sandra (Scott) Bruch of Athens, Matthew Messenger of Chauncey and Christina Behm of Napoleon, OH; stepchildren Melissa (Marion) Thompson of New Plymouth and Richard Behm Jr. of Logan; eight grandsons; two granddaughters; four great-grandsons; two great-granddaughters; two brothers John (Vicki) Keirns of The Plains and Denver (LeAnne) Keirns of Millfield; and special lifelong friends Carolyn and Ray Webster.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Behm Sr.; infant granddaughters, Ashley and Amanda Cottrill; a brother, Walter "Tommy" Keirns and two infant brothers; and two sisters, Barbara Griffith and Beverly Lucas.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday Dec. 13, 2021, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with Pastor Ron Fierce officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Contributions can be made to the Bread of Life Church, PO Box 15, Jacksonville, OH 45740.
A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Lucy Behm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.