Lucy L. Blair, 86, of Carbon Hill, passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at her residence. She was born Sept. 3, 1933 in Kimberly, Ohio, the daughter the late Dolly Ray and Hazel Breeze Hartman. She was the widow of the late Donald E. Blair.
Lucy was a nurse at Mt St. Mary’s Hospital and then Doctors Hospital in Nelsonville. She attended the Longstreth Community Church and she sang and traveled with the gospel group The Pilgrimaires.
She is survived by her daughter, Erma Mays; grandson, Darik (Megan) Mays; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Darby Mays all of Carbon Hill; sister, Vivian Dawn (Jim) Fosnight of South Carolina; brother, Ray Hartman of Nelsonville; niece, Annette Booth of Nelsonville; extended family, Larry, Tina, Anna and Josh Myers of Pennsylvania and James Postlewaite of Logan.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Jeremy Tigner; brother, Robert Hartman; sisters, Nancy Hartman, Juanita Hartman and Laura Nelson.
A graveside service will be announced at a later date and will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville.
