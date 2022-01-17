Carbon Hill - Luther Steve Berry, age 75, of Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Funeral services have been moved due to inclement weather to Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Buchtel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio. A Military Graveside service will be held by the Hocking County Honor Guard.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Luther Berry
To plant a tree in memory of Luther Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
