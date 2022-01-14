Carbon Hill - Luther Steve Berry, age 75, of Carbon Hill, Ohio, passed away Jan. 12, 2022, at Chillicothe VA Facility, Chillicothe, Ohio.
Steve was born Feb. 16, 1946, in Nelsonville, Ohio, to Luther Montgomery Berry and Emma Louise Ackison. He was a Vietnam Army Veteran and worked for AEP for 30 years.
Surviving are sons, Dave (Matt Albertini) Keplar of Westerville, Chad (Melanie) Berry of Cleveland and Luke (Amy) Berry of Millfield; daughter, Julie (Tim) Bookman of Logan; sister-in-law, Leah Berry of Stoutsville; grandchildren, Christian, Hunter, Ethan, Logan, Graci, Israel, Isaiah and Maya; close family friend, Jill Kirkendall; and his dog, Coco.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Linda Berry; infant daughter, Amy; and brothers, Paul Berry and Tim Berry.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Buchtel United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Carbon Hill Cemetery, Carbon Hill, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Letters of condolence may be ent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Luther Steve Berry
