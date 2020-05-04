ATHENS – Born at the onset of the Great Depression, Lyda Mae (Wolfe) Gunter, the youngest of six children, grew up surrounded by clean air and fertile ground, on a farm near Bartlett, OH. She lived through the trials of WWII, the Korean War, the Cuban Missile Crisis, the Vietnam War, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, having had loved ones who served. She witnessed horse and plow set aside for tractors; telephones no longer cranked and mounted to kitchen walls but carried around in her daughters’ pockets; man walk on the moon. She knew poverty and wealth, loved Jesus and to sing and dance. In their heyday she and her husband Richard (Tex) Gunter would travel for miles throughout Ohio and West Virginia to attend church revivals and dipped into Tennessee now and again to hear family friends perform at the Grand Ole Opry. Her friends will tell you her hair and nails were always posh and she never left the house without her signature red lipstick carefully applied.
Beyond her family she was loved by many of the nurses, aids and staff at the Laurels of Athens where she spent her last years, churching, crafting, playing bingo and watching her big screen TV.
She was proceeded in death by her husband; a sister, Ruth Inman; two brothers, James Wolfe and Glenn Wolfe and; her parents, Oris and Ruby (McClure) Wolfe. She is survived by her beautiful sisters, Emily Masters and Laura Frank. She will be missed by her family, daughters, Lyda Margaret Gunter and Kari Gunter-Seymour Peterson; grandchildren, Melissa Knowlton, Nicole Hamlin and Dylan Seymour; great-grandchildren, Olivia James, Frank Bail, Bryant Hamlin, Justin Hamlin, Madison Seymour and Corbin Seymour and; great-great-grandson, Blaine Funk. She was brave and loving to the end as all involved struggled with COVID-19 lockdown guidelines.
The family wishes to thank the Laurels of Athens and Ohio Health Hospice, organizations filled with compassionate, highly skilled heath care professionals, available 24/7 for loved ones and their families. Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill is handling the arrangements. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
