Lynda Batdorff

ATHENS – Lynda Jo (Burson) Batdorff, 69, of Athens, OH, passed away Aug. 10, 2020 at her residence.

Lynda was born April 8, 1951 in Athens, Ohio, daughter of Paul and Jo Burson. She graduated from Athens High School in 1969.

She is survived by her mother, Jo Burson; children, Bret Batdorff and Trisha Batdorff; sister, Brenda Catania; and grandchildren, Sierra, John, Alex, Reagan, Ethan, Landon, and Skylar.

She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Burson, and her youngest son, Justin Batdorff.

