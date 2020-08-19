Lynda Batdorff

ATHENS – Lynda Jo (Burson) Batdorff, 69, of Athens, OH, passed away Aug. 10, 2020 at her residence.
Lynda was born April 8, 1951 in Athens, Ohio, daughter of Paul and Jo Burson. She graduated from Athens High School in 1969.
She is survived by her mother, Jo Burson; children, Bret Batdorff and Trisha Batdorff; sister, Brenda Catania; and grandchildren, Sierra, John, Alex, Reagan, Ethan, Landon, and Skylar.
She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Burson, and her youngest son, Justin Batdorff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.