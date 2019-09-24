THE PLAINS — Mabel Irene McDaniel, 67, of The Plains, died Tuesday morning, Sept. 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.
Born Sept. 4, 1952 in Wood County, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Orville and Virginia Baker Reed. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by three children, Richard (Angie) Reed, Janet Rhoades and Margaret McDaniel; four grandchildren, Christina, Tiffany, Tabitha and Angel; three great-grandchildren, Madison, Elizabeth and Kadyn; seven siblings, Florence (Todd) Fitzpatrick, Ralph (Debbie) Reed, Shirley Johnson, Virginia Haymon, John Reed, Orville Reed and Kathy Reed.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McDaniel, and three brothers, Raymond Reed, Frank Reed and Clayton Johnson.
Services will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sand Rock Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
