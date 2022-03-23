Cuyahoga Falls - Elvis has left the building.
Mack Wicks of Buchtel, Ohio, 83, and long life resident of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio passed peacefully on March 16, 2022.
Preceded in death by his matriarchal wife Judith A. Pincelli, infant son Mack and eleven brothers and sisters. He is survived by children Michele R. Johnston (Mark Geitgey), Stephen Wicks, Matt Wicks (Nikki), Lisa Hacker (Tim), and Tammy Lee; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mack was a contractor, retired iron worker and retired General Motors employee. He enjoyed his home, golf, Gunsmoke, gardening, and fixing a drink, but most of all, enjoyed his neighbors, family, friends and anyone with a sense of humor. Especially if they laughed at his jokes.
A Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 26th from 1:00PM to 4:00PM will take place at his home.
His character was larger than life.
In lieu of flowers, outdoor plants native to the region are preferred for the creation of a memorial garden. To send condolences, watch a memorial tribute video, or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com Mack Wicks
