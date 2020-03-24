Madeline Jones

ATHENS – Madeline Marie Jones, 27 of Athens passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Ohio Health O’Bleness Hospital. Born March 26, 1992 in Sarasota, FL, she is the daughter of Sandra Schrock Scott and her step-father, Dean Patrick Scott of Athens and Gibson Louis Jones and her step-mother, Debra Jones of Nokomis, FL .
She attended Morgan High School and received her GED. She enjoyed bowling, Girl’s Inc., anything Disney and her greatest joy was being a mother. She was a member of Todd’s Church and was active with the Lupus Foundation and Diabetic Association.
Besides her parents she is survived by her fiancé, Tanner Wagner of Athens; her son, Leo Gibson Wagner; step-sisters, Katie Callahan and Michelle (Steve) Saterfield both of McConnelsville; grandparents, Emma Jane and Sanford Allen Schrock of Sarasota, FL; aunts and uncles, Karen Jane (Mike) Salley of Bradenton, FL, Robert Allen (Beth) Schrock of Englewood, FL, Laurie Susan (Scott Mumper) Nelson of Sarasota, FL; Michael Allen (Sue) Schrock of Wimauma, FL; Roberta Heap, Carol (Jim) Kwasney and Jacqueline (Ted) Barrow; several cousins including, Steve (Naomi) Duffy, Lisa Duffy, Heather (Zach)Weston, Lisa (John)Allis, Erin (Jeff) Feind, and Michael (Dyamond) Thailing.
A private family graveside service will be held Thursday at Alexander Cemetery. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lupus Foundation of American, Greater Ohio Chapter, 12930 Chippewa Rd., Brecksville, OH 44141 or lupus.org/ohio. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
