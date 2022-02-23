Madelon Armstrong

The Plains - Madelon Clark Armstrong, age 82, of The Plains died early Saturday morning, Feb. 19, 2022 at her home. Born May 10, 1939 in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late William Patterson Clark and Helen Thomas Clark.
A graduate of Ames-Bern High School, she attended Ohio University. She was formerly employed as a stenographer at the FBI Headquarters in Washington DC. She was administrative assistant at The Plains Elementary School for 40+ years. She was secretary at The Plains United Methodist Church for over 20 years and served as treasurer for 38 years. She was a member of The Plains United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, and former advisor with the United Methodist Youth Fellowship with her late husband. She was a 4H advisor for 25 years and had served on the Athens County 4H Committee.
Madelon is survived by her daughter, Janie Scheinbach of The Plains; son, Thomas Armstrong of The Plains; brother and sister in law, Richard T. (Norma) Clark of Johnstown; two nieces, Ann and Janice; and nephew, Alan.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Larry J. Armstrong, who died in 2009; and a daughter in law, Katherine Armstrong.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 12 at 1 p.m. at The Plains United Methodist Church with Rev. David Roach officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Amesville Cemetery. Friends may call Saturday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Rd., The Plains, OH 45780.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
