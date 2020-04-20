POMEROY – Mae Jordan, 88, Pomeroy, passed away Monday April 13, 2020, at Edgewood Manor of Wellston. She was born Sept. 4, 1932, in Paris, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Cecil and Nancy Gordon Dwelley. She was a graduate of Harrisonville High School, she was a homemaker and retired from ATCO.
She is survived by children, Dale (Bonnie) Jordan of Apopka, FL. and Barbara Cassell of Athens; grandchildren, Katie, Karry, Christine, and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Brice, Adam, Brandon, Brian, Molly and Caroline; and a brother, Johnny Dwelley.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clay Sherwood Jordan; brothers, David and Billy Dwelley; and sister Joanna Stout.
At her request Graveside services will be Monday April 20, 2020, at 2 p.m., at School Lot Cemetery. There will be no visitation.
Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
