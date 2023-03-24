Athens - Marc Andrew Snyder, 49 of Athens, passed away peacefully Friday, March 10, 2023 at O'Bleness Memorial Hospital surrounded by family, one day short of his 50th birthday. Born March 11, 1973 in Athens, he was the son of Frances Elaine Miller Snyder and the late Dr. Larry Eugene Snyder, January 21, 2023.
He was a 1995 graduate of Beacon School where he was proudly involved in basketball, swimming, and other various sports. His athleticism and enjoyment in sports in school led to his participation in the Special Olympics where his basketball team, Athens Co. Blue Devils, were State Champions in 1989. Marc continued his participation in the Special Olympics after graduating from Beacon School and excelled in bowling. He always looked forward to participating in the annual polar bear plunge at Lake Snowden. Besides his participation in community events, Marc thoroughly enjoyed bicycling and traveling with his parents. His travels were worldwide with his family with Marc even having the opportunity to travel to Japan with his mother when he was selected as a participant as an exchange student through Ohio-Japan Exchange Program. His all-time favorite trips were cruises with his parents.
Marc was associated with the Developmental Disabilities Board for his whole life. Even though he had a developmental disability, he never let it slow him down. He always wanted to try everything. He enjoyed working in his community and worked at Information Destructive Services (IDS) for over 20 years. He was always eager to go to work.
Marc is survived by his mother, Frances Elaine Miller Snyder; siblings, Douglas (Susan) Snyder and Brenda (Brad) Weaver; nieces & nephews, Eric Weaver, Caitlin Weaver, Ashley Snyder, Jennifer Snyder; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Besides his father, he was preceded in death by uncles and aunts; Robert & Dolores Snyder, Harvey & Edie Miller, LouEtta Miller Gunnet, and Ray Miller.
A memorial service will be 12PM on Monday, April 10, 2023 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Athens with Pastor Chad Huebner officiating. You are welcome to call upon the family at the church from 11AM until the time of service. If you are unable to attend, the church will have a live stream via: https://www.clcathens.org/live. If you wish to honor Marc's memory you may make a donation to Beacon School, 801 W Union St. Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where you may send the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Marc Andrew Snyder
