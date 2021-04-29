Nelsonville, Ohio - Marcia Edwards, 52, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away April 25, 2021.
Marcia was born April 21, 1969 in Nelsonville, OH to Oscar and Susie Edwards. She loved fishing, camping, boating, and family time. Marcia received her associates degree in Criminal Justice from Hocking Technical College. She proudly worked law enforcement for 23 years for the Athens. Marcia was loved by all and will be missed.
Surviving are her wife, Ann Jeffers; parents, F. Oscar and R. Susie Edwards; brother, Steven (Julie) Sites; sister, Kim (Pat) Riley; several aunts and uncles; several nieces and nephews; great-niece, Emma; many cousins; special friends, Merrilee (Jack) Pyles, Tammy (Buddy) Gaston, Audrey (Tommy) Guzek, "River Family", and Vicki Marshall; and pets, Maddie and Theo.
Marcia was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Edward and Vera Peacock; paternal grandparents, Lester and Gladys Edwards; friend, Darren McQuade; and pets, Chloe Dog and KD;
Calling hours will be observed on Thursday, April 29, 2021 from 6-8 p.m., and on Friday, April 30, 2021 from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH with Eva North officiating. Cremation will follow the services.
The family asks for any donations to be made to any local Humane Society or Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website:
www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences. Marcia Edwards
