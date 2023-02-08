Albany - Marcia Ann Van Nest, age 75, of Albany died Tuesday morning, Feb. 7, 2023 at her home. Born May 5, 1947 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Robert McAfee and Maedene McLead McAfee.
A 1965 graduate of Athens High School and worked at Ohio University, Autogar Auto Parts, the Athens Messenger, Biehl Glass Service, and Walker and Walker Law office.
She enjoyed walks, cookouts, puzzle books and her computer. She was a league bowler at Rollerbowl for nearly all of her life.
Marcia is survived by a daughter, Teri Chesser of Athens; two sons, Mike (Melissa) Van Nest of Athens and Rob (Candi) Spaulding of Albany; six grandchildren, Courtney Van Nest, Morgan Spaulding, Krista (William Ferguson) Van Nest, Marcus Spaulding, Kira Chesser and A.J. Van Nest; two great grandchildren, Raeleigh Van Nest and Memphis Van Nest.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 31 years, Darrell E. Van Nest who died Jan. 31, 2023. Funeral service will be conducted Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Friends may call Sunday 12:00 noon until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the names of Marcia and Darrell Van Nest to the Athens County Dog Shelter. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Marcia Van Nest
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.