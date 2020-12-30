MILLFIELD – Marcile Riley, 95, Millfield, passed away at her residence Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020.
Born March 11, 1925, in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Clee and Grace Swart Bailey. She was a homemaker and a member of McDougal Church.
She is survived by children, Kaye (Oscar) Carson of Millfield, Dennis (Carolyn) Riley of Athens, Kenneth (Jennifer) Riley of Athens, Roger (April) Riley of Albany; 12 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great-grandchildren; and a sister Bessie Wolfe of Athens.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Riley; a daughter, Sue Coen; a daughter-in-law, Kelly Riley; four brothers, Russell, Leslie, Lee, and Glen Bailey.
Services are Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Stanley Stode officiating. Burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery. Visitation is Saturday 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home.
You may sign her register book at bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com.
