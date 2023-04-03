STEWART - Margaret Ann Ogg Bush, of Stewart, went to be with the Lord surrounded by her family on Friday, March 24, 2023, at the Fairfield Medical Center In Lancaster.
Born February 22, 1948, in Athens, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late James "Ramie" and Wilma Hyatt Ogg. Margaret Ann was a 1966 graduate of Rome-Canaan High School. She was a member of the Stewart United Methodist Church and Athens Eastern Star 175. She was employed at The Athens Flower Shop, The City of Athens, and retired from Federal Hocking School District. Margaret Ann was an avid crafter, enjoyed attending craft shows and traveling to Charleston, SC to craft with her sister-in-law. She was also known for making her daily phone calls to her friends and family always starting out with "What's going on?"
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, William Bruce Bush, three children, Tiffany (Kevin) Schwarzel, Bree (Brad Ervin) Bush, and Logan Bush; four grandchildren, Kelsie (Reid) Schwarzel, Skylar Schwarzel, Dot Dot Schwarzel and Abbi Ervin; one great grandson, Max; a sister Sue (Randy) Chiki; nieces and nephews, Amy (Tom) Dewey, Kari (Geoff) Dew, Katie (Eamon) Burgess, John (Erin) McCambridge, Amanda, and Matt McCambridge; two sisters-in-law, Debbie McCambridge and Emilee Davis; several special cousins and special life long friends, Karen and Joy,
A memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville with Pastor Rick Seiter officiating. Burial will be in the Athens Memory Gardens in Athens, Ohio.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at whiteschwarzelfh.com. In lieu of flowers, it was Margaret Ann's wishes that donations be made to the Stewart United Methodist Church, c/o Judy Morgan, Treasurer, 8250 Frost Road, Coolville, Ohio 45723. Margaret Ann Bush
