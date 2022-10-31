Margaret Bennett

ATHENS - Margaret Alice (Brookover) Bennett passed away October 28, 2022, in Athens, Ohio.
Born in Fairview, West Virginia to Bertie L. and T. Irene Brookover on January 4, 1946. She enjoyed gardening, NASCAR, and West Virginia Football. Margaret worked at Athens National Bank, The Athens Messenger, and retired from Ohio University after 28 years. She graduated from Rome Canaan High School in 1964 and Bliss College.
Survived by her children, Charles Bennett, Columbus, OH, Irene (Jeffrey) Sams, Pickerington, OH, Melissa (Brian) Costigan, Cincinnati, OH and Jared Bennett, Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jacob) Levine, Sara Sams, Emily (Justin) England, Owen Smith and Aubrey, Olivia and Waylon Costigan; sisters, Angy Cessna, Winchester, VA, Nancy (David) Lunsford, Tavares, FL, Susan (Robert) Sebring, Athens, OH; stepbrother Carl (Bodie) Campbell, Ft. Myers, FL and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Bertie L. Brookover Junior; stepmother Alice Brookover and stepbrother, John Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at White-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Coolville, OH. Burial will follow in the Coolville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, one hour prior to the service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.