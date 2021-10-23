Athens - Margaret L. (Cowell) Biehl went home to the Lord on Oct. 20, 2021, at the Kimes Nursing Home, Athens. She was 95.
Marge was born March 28, 1926, a daughter of the late Stella (Bauer) and Osmer B. Cowell. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Biehl, in 2002.
During World War II, she worked at the Avialite Plant in Marietta, Ohio where she was a spot welder on ammunition boxes for the Navy. Later she worked for the A&P Grocery Company. She was a member of Richland United Methodist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Biehl (Dirk) Smith of Worthington, OH; a son, Paul R. (Susan) Biehl of Athens; granddaughter, Tiffany (Danny) Perrine; a great granddaughter, Kendall Perrine all of Delaware, OH; a sister-in-law, Velma Comstock of Mt. Vernon, OH; a brother-in-law, Verne (Josette) Biehl of Marietta, OH; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and aides at Kimes Nursing Home as well as OhioHealth Hospice nurses who cared for Mother.
Graveside service will conducted by Pastor Keith Malone on Saturday, Oct. 23rd at 1 p.m. at Alexander Cemetery, 2150 Hebbardsville Rd., Athens, OH 45701. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Shriner's Hospital, One Children's Plaza, 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Margaret Biehl
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.