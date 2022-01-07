Albany - Margaret Jane Gaston, age 90 of Albany, died Monday morning, Jan. 3, 2022, at her home. Born Jan. 16, 1931 in Meigs County, she was the daughter of the late Fern Gillogly and Goldie Boring Gillogly.
A graduate of Columbia Township High School, she left employment as a cook at the Athens State Hospital to become a homemaker in the family home when her children were born. She was a 50+ year member of the Albany Baptist Church, where she was a member of Faith Builders and the Bible Study group. She was attending Christ Community Wesleyan Church.
She is survived by two daughters, Lois (Mark) Dunker of Homosassa, FL and Leah (Calvin) Starcher of St. Albans, WV; son, Joseph (Pamela) Gaston of Albany; 11 grandchildren, Charity (Dan) Deaton, Kristen Barau, Dustin Chandler, Serena (Tyler) Wolfe, Michelle Bailes, Daniel (Molly) Norris, Brandi (Daniel Cordray) Norris, Timothy (Ashleigh) Starcher, Aaron (Alison) Gaston, Jessica (Travis) Christian and Isaac (Noelle) Gaston; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Gaston in 2004; three sisters, Westina Crabtree, Bernice Rutan and Dorothy Frazier; three brothers, Cecil Gillogly, John Gillogly and William Gillogly.
Funeral service will be conducted today Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Christ Community Wesleyan Church, Albany, with her grandson Pastor Aaron Gaston officiating.
Burial will be in Temple Cemetery, Albany.
Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Margaret Gaston
