Margaret Stumpf

Athens - Margaret Duncan Stumpf passed Thursday, Oct. 21 at the age of 92.
She attended Beloit College and National Louis University where she received a Bachelor's in Teaching. She went on to receive her Master's in Teaching from Ohio University. She spent her years instilling her love of reading and sense of wonder on generations of children and grandchildren in Athens and beyond. Margaret was awarded the Ohio Reading Teacher of the Year by the International Reading Association in 1987.
She loved her children and grandchildren deeply and loved others as her own, often opening her home to those studying abroad when they could not see their own families. As a member of Athens First Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, she truly embodied the love of God and sought to pass that joy on to all.
She is survived by her husband, Folden Burt Stumpf; daughter, Elizabeth Fisher; son, John Stumpf, daughter in-law, Laurie Stumpf; and three grandchildren, Allie, Katrina, and Anna.
"She came with the sun and left with the moon, not a minute too late or a moment too soon."
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Athens on Monday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. A committal service will follow at Alexander Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association ALZ.org
Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens.
