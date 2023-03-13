Margie Collins

Nelsonville - Margie G. Collins, age 73, of Nelsonville, Ohio, passed away March 11, 2023 at her residence, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Margie was born September 18, 1949 in Logan, Ohio. She was 1968 graduate of Nelsonville High School; attended Hocking College; served in medical maintenance in the US Air Force; was formerly a rural mail carrier for the Millfield Post office; member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church; was heavily devoted to arts & crafts.
Surviving are her husband of 45 years Neil F. Collins; daughter Brandy Lynn in Mississippi; son Patrick Magee in Athens; grandchildren Patrick (Stephanie) Davis, Jerry (Brianna) Lynn, Rissa Steinbrink, Luka (Katey) Oakes, Ben Williams, Brandon Magee; great-granchildren Oliver, Emily, Amiya, Jensen, Loki; siblings Debbie Badger of Albany, Christy (Ron) Dane of Logan; aunt Sue (Paul) Spradling.
Margie was preceded in death by her father Kenneth Davis; mother Martha Davis Keplar; son Michael F. "Mike" Collins who passed away March 3, 2006; nephew Brian Dane.
Funeral services will be held at 1pm Wednesday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, Ohio with Pastor Dave Shoemaker officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio. Military graveside service will be conducted by the Combined Color Guard.
Calling hours will be 2-4 & 6-8pm Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Ohio Health Hospice/ Athens Area 3430 Ohio Health Parkway Columbus, Ohio 43202 or to The Nelsonville Food Cupboard, P.O. Box 147 Nelsonville, Ohio 45764.
