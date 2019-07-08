Athens — Marian W. “Bill” Hazen, 84, of Athens, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at Kimes Nursing Home and Rehab Center in Athens.
Born Feb. 9, 1935 in Independence, Missouri, he was the son of the late Marian and Anita Clark Hazen.
Bill is survived by his wife, Ida Hazen.
Private graveside services will be held at Athens Memory Gardens at the family’s convenience. Funeral arrangements are by the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home.
