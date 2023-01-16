Athens - Marie L. White, 90, of Athens, died Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023 at The Lindley Inn. Born March 15, 1932 in Albany, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Lloyd D. Phillips and Purle Doss Phillips.
A 1950 graduate of Albany High School and a 1952 graduate of Ohio University with a degree in Secretarial Science, she was employed for 40 years as Executive Secretary and Administrative Assistant to the President of Ohio University, retiring in 1992. She served with Presidents Baker, Alden, Sowle, Crewson and Ping. She also received the Ohio University Meritorous Service Award to Alma Mater.
She was a member of Albany Baptist Church, where she played the piano and organ. She was also a member of the Ohio University Emeriti Association and the Professional Secretaries International. She served as Secretary of the Albany Alumni Association for many years. She enjoyed reading and travel with her late husband, Jim.
Marie is survived by her son and daughter in law, Geoffrey & Sonya White of Athens; and her grandson, Brian White and his partner, Melissa Gross.
Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, James M. White in 2013.
Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1:00 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Pastor Carl Prokop officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. Friends may call Wednesday 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ohio University Foundation, PO Box 869, Athens, OH 45701 or the Ohio University Emeriti Association Fund c/o the Ohio University Foundation. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Marie White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.