Marilyn Bingman

Glouster - Our dear mother, Marilyn "June" Bingman passed peacefully on March 26, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster, Ohio. Born in Hollister, Ohio on June 10, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Ben Samuel Vaughan and Sadie Louise Jewell. She married our dad on July 12, 1952, and they raised their seven children in Glouster, Ohio.
Raised during the great depression, mom learned at a young age to not waste. She was an up-cycler and a recycler well before her time. Her passion was yard and estate sales as well as auctions where she purchased used items and gave them new life by making a new cushion, adding a coat of paint or trendy embellishments that would extend their use for many more years. When mom became an "empty nester" the large family home was transformed into Victorian Rooms, an antique shop where she used her creativity and talents to sell and display antiques and other unique items. Mom loved all things patriotic and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Her upcycled items usually focused on those themes, and she generously donated them to non-profits such as CHIX 4 a CURE for fundraisers.
A lifetime member of Glouster United Methodist Church, mom most recently attended the South Shore Ministries in Thornville. She was the past president and a long-time member of the Glouster Project and the selected to be a member of the Trimble Local High School Wall of Fame.
Survived by her brother, Gary Vaughan of Glouster; sister, Vickie (Dennis) Davis of Glouster; and sister-in-law Joan Bingman of Newark; mom's never-ending love for family will be remembered in our daily lives. She instilled her love, generosity, hard work ethic, and community spirit to her children:
Ben (Glenda) Bingman - Glouster; Eric (Penny) Bingman - Amesville; Beverley (Lloyd) Wyatt - Thornville; Merrilea (Rick) Riley - Glouster; Anna (Pete) Oberhauser - Thornville; Patricia June (PJ) (James) Conrath - Athens; & Roger Bingman - Thornville.
Grandchildren: Stephen Bingman, Megan (John) Haas, Heidi Bingman, Kyle Bingman, Jesse (Becky) Bingman, Brook (Joe) Bickley, Nathan (Cheryl) Angle, Joshua (Dawn Haines) Angle, Mandy (Dave) Spencer, Wesley Riley, Samantha (Tim Tomlin) Riley, Joseph Oberhauser, Silas Oberhauser, Jane Oberhauser, Noah Guthrie & Bryce Guthrie.
Great-grandchildren: Braydon & Delaney Haas; Isabelle Jones; Lucy & Ridgely Bickley; Maggie & Nehemiah Bingman; Aiden & Connor Haines; Alina, Malia, & Joshua Fujinaka; Sadie & Wyatt Angle; Riley, Peyton, Ian, Zane, & Vivien June Spencer; Connor, Bailey & Ethan Tomlin; Eli Riley; Issac, Jackson & Bentley Riley.
and Great-Great Grandchildren: Xavier Zane Carroll, Charleigh Jane Fennell, and Brantley Jones.
Her family will continue to grow this summer with the addition of baby Guthrie & baby Oberhauser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother & father-in-law Edna Stewart Bingman and Earnest Stephen Bingman, husband of 53 years Gilbert Bingman; and sisters & brothers-in-law: Sandra Vaughan, Gene & Betty Bingman, Orville & Bernice Bingman, & Kenneth Bingman.
Calling hours will be Saturday, April 2 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon at Morrison's Funeral Chapel, Bishopville, Oh. A private service and luncheon for family will follow.
In lieu of flowers contributions are appreciated and encouraged to either CHIX 4 a CURE 8314 State Route 685 Glouster, Ohio 45732 OR Fairhope Hospice 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
Marilyn Bingman
