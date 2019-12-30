ATHENS — Dr. Marilyn L. Clark, 83, of Athens, died Dec. 28, 2019 following an extended illness.
She was born June 16, 1936 in Milan, Michigan to the late Clifton and Louise Hess Clark. Survivors include close friends, Martha (Nik) Wenzel, Joy Carver, Sharon Dykes, and Marian Wright. She was preceded in death by a brother, Harold Clark; a sister, Judith Clark; and housemate, Dr. Lynn Simon.
Dr. Clark was a graduate of the University of Michigan and received her doctorate from Indiana University. She was a professor at Ferris State University, Big Rapids, Michigan and a member of several professional organizations. While in living in Michigan, Marilyn enjoyed spending time at her lake house on Horse Head Lake. Following her retirement, she moved to Athens, Ohio.
In keeping with her wishes, private services will be held under the direction of the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Chillicothe, Ohio. She will then be returned to her final resting place in Michigan. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.