Marilyn Sue Martin Keplar, passed away Monday, Feb. 22, 2021. Marilyn was born 1937 in Nelsonville, OH to parents Margaret and Paul Martin. Marilyn graduated from Nelsonville High School in 1955. Marilyn married Jerry Figgins and raised four children, Paul David, Mark, Kim, Joe.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Figgins; her two sons, Paul David Figgins and Joe Figgins. Also deceased are her second husband, Ralph Koker; her third husband, Sonny Keplar; and a sister, Rosemarie Kurtzman.
She is survived by a sister, Kay Carter (Mike); a son, Mark Figgins (Andrea); a daughter, Kim Nihiser, (Rick); seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was a school bus driver for the Nelsonville school system, a realtor, ATCO Workshop Special needs teacher. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Athens MRDD or Beacon School.
