Marietta, Ohio - Marjorie Ann Lang, age 42, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2022 at Riverside United Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Marjorie was born February 24, 1980, in Akron, Ohio to Tom and Kim Tyson. Marjorie's favorite place to relax was the ocean and going to Myrtle Beach.

Surviving are her husband, David J. Lang; son, Jacob D. Lang; and father and mother in laws, Richard and Amy Lang.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother, Kim Tyson.

Arrangements are by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.

LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:

www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Marjorie Ann Lang

To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Lang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

