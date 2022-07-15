Marjorie Ann Lang Jul 15, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Marietta, Ohio - Marjorie Ann Lang, age 42, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away July 11, 2022 at Riverside United Methodist Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.Marjorie was born February 24, 1980, in Akron, Ohio to Tom and Kim Tyson. Marjorie's favorite place to relax was the ocean and going to Myrtle Beach.Surviving are her husband, David J. Lang; son, Jacob D. Lang; and father and mother in laws, Richard and Amy Lang.Marjorie was preceded in death by her mother, Kim Tyson.Arrangements are by the Warren-Brown Funeral Home in Nelsonville, Ohio. A private family memorial service will be held at a future date.LETTERS OF CONDOLENCE MAY BE SENT TO THE FAMILY AT THIS WEBSITE:www.brownfuneralservice.net/condolences Marjorie Ann Lang To plant a tree in memory of Marjorie Lang as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Marjorie Ann Lang Ohio Jacob D. Lang Funeral Home Memorial Service Surviving Richard Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Route 13 crash results in serious injuries Athens County real estate transfers Commissioners OKs bond issuance which will help build medical facility in Athens Local chef served prestigious award Nelsonville man sentenced to more than four years after thefts Trending Recipes
