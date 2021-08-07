Athens - A memorial service for Mary Lee Malcom Sonander and Marjorie Arm Malcom will be held at Athens First Presbyterian Church on Saturday August 14, 2021,10:30 a.m.
Mary Lee' s immediate family consisted of her three brothers, her sister, and their spouses: Robert and Ellen Malcom, William (d. 1992) and Dolores Malcom, Nancy and Ulrich Bolleter, and Scott and Marjorie Ann Malcom (d. 2020).
Marjorie Ann, an only child, had five children while Mary Lee had none. Thus, Marjorie's only nieces and nephews, along with her own children, were the same set as the nieces and nephews of Mary Lee. Likewise, they shared the same set of grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews. For over 60 years Mary Lee and Marjorie Ann celebrated family and life together.
In 1999, Mary Lee moved to Athens, and the relationship became even closer. Together Mary Lee, Marjorie Ann, with Scott, had season tickets to football games and the performing arts. They traveled to Elderhostel programs, cruises, and family reunions. When Marjorie Arm died on May 4, 2020 during the height of the pandemic, it was not possible for family and friends to gather to memorialize the occasion. The time is now right to not only mourn the passing of both Mary Lee and Marjorie Ann, but find joy in remembering and celebrating their lives both as individuals and as family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Online condolence is available at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Marjorie Ann Malcom
(0) comments
