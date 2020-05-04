Marjorie Malcom

ATHENS – Marjorie Ann Whiteford Malcom died peacefully May 4, 2020 at her home in Athens.
Marjorie Ann was born May 25, 1938 in Cleveland OH, the only child of Clarence Clifton Whiteford and Mary Elizabeth Duncan Whiteford.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul Scott Malcom, and their four daughters and their families, Mary Elizabeth Malcom (Dorothy Burrichter) of Dewitt, IA, Virginia Ann Paulins (Martin A. Paulins of Athens, Margaret Ellen Wieland (Kurt T. Wieland) of Hartland, WI, and Nancy Louise Malcom (Christopher Caplinger) Statesboro, GA.
A son, William Clifton Malcom died in 2011.
Additionally, she loved her six grandchildren, Matthew Paulins of Jackson Hole, WY, Joan Wieland, Ellen Wieland, and Luke Wieland of Hartland WI, Noah Caplinger, and Scott Caplinger, of Statesboro GA, and took great pride in their accomplishments.
Marjorie was resilient in all of her endeavors as she learned to survive and thrive at an early age. Her early years were in Buffalo NY, but following her father, an air traffic controller for the Navy in WWII, the family moved from Buffalo to St. Augustine FL where Marjorie entered first grade. Second grade began in West Milton, OH, home of her grandparents, then to Hollywood CA, back to West Milton and finally to Menands NY outside of Albany. Her longest stint in one school and a place where she was able to form friendships was at Albany Academy for Girls which she attended grades five through eleven. However, her senior year found her back in Buffalo attending Kenmore Senior High, having gone from a class size of less than 30 to one of more than 300. After scoring 100% on her New York Regents trigonometry exam that year, Marjorie was destined to become a mathematics teacher.
Marjorie graduated from Miami University, a school she had never seen until she stepped foot on campus as a freshman. But, it was the alma mater of both of her parents and she adapted quickly. "Surviving" as an only child, Marjorie later became the mother of five children. She quietly reveled in the achievements of her four daughters-a D.O., two Ph.D's, and an MBA, and equally loved and found joy in her son who attended Beacon School and worked at the ATCO Sheltered Workshop.
Marjorie met her husband to be, Paul Scott Malcom, in a chemistry class at Miami and they were married in Garden City, L.I., NY in 1962. They lived in Middletown OH, Columbus, and Lima and settled in Athens in 1968. They had a daughter in each city and their son was born in Athens, though Bill was born in Sheltering Arms, while Nancy, the youngest was born in O'Bleness Hospital.
Marjorie began her teaching career in Greenwich, CT, taught briefly in the Middletown, OH City Schools, and Alexander High School, and then taught over 20 years in the Mathematics Department at Athens High School. In 1982-83 she took a leave of absence to complete her master's degree at Ohio University. While there she was a teaching associate in the Mathematics Department. One student remarked on his evaluation that she "would make a great teacher someday." She retired from Athens High School in 1999.
Marjorie was an active participant in all communities in which she lived and became a leader in each organization she joined. At Miami she served as treasurer of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega. In Athens she served as president of AFAN (Athens Friends and Newcomers), treasurer and later president of O'Bleness Memorial Hospital Guild, president of chapter DD of PEO, treasurer of the Athens Retired Teachers Association, and a board member for the former Green and White Club at Ohio University. Marjorie was an active member of the Athens First Presbyterian Church where she was a presider for the Deacons, and treasurer for Presbyterian Women.
Marjorie enjoyed traveling. In addition to visiting children and grandchildren, her river cruises included trips on the Rhine, Mosel, Danube, and Volga rivers while other destination included the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, the Amazon River, Panama Canal, Alaska, and the St. Lawrence Seaway. She also participated in over a dozen programs sponsored by the Road Scholar Program and Grand Circle Travel. One of her early adventures was a family trip taking their five children to Switzerland when the youngest was still under one.
Perhaps, her favorite pastime was playing bridge. Of particular note is a couples bridge group which lasted over 50 years with essentially the same members. She also played in at least two duplicate groups, the Hospice Bridge Tournaments, and variety of other groups of contract bridge. Always up to date, Marjorie was an avid player of Pokemon Go and had attained the highest level of 40.
A firm believer in education, Marjorie helped to establish a number of endowed scholarship funds. Most notable is the Marjorie Ann Whiteford Malcom Scholarship through the PEO Foundation. Following the goals and guidelines of PEO, a philanthropic education organization, the scholarship promotes learning among women, and awardees are determined by the local chapter DD. Other funds are the Marjorie and Scott Malcom Scholarship Fund for the Patton College of Education through the Ohio University Foundation, and the Malcom Family Scholarship through the Miami University Foundation. In honor of Marjorie's involvement in the Athens community the family has established the Marjorie Ann Malcom Fund through the Athens County Foundation. Those wishing to donate in memory of Marjorie should make funds payable directly to the foundations with a notation in the memo. P.E.O Foundation, 3700 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA 50312. Athens County Foundation, P 0 Box 366, Athens, OH 45701.
A memorial service is tentatively planned for late July. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
