Marjorie Nelson

State College, PA - Marjorie Ellen Nelson Perisho, 83, of State College, Pennsylvania passed away on December 29, 2022, following a stroke. Marjorie was born to Earl S. Nelson and Elda Toner Nelson in Kokomo. Indiana, on June 24, 1939. She graduated from Kokomo High School, received a Bachelor of Science from Earlham College, and in 1965, a Doctor of Medicine degree from Indiana University. She completed both her internship and her residency at the Pennsylvania Hospital in central Philadelphia. Her first two months of residency were spent on the hospital ship, Hope, serving medical needs of people in Guinea and Sierra Leone. Her residency also included rotations at the Philadelphia General Hospital and the Center for Disease Control in Atlanta, GA.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.