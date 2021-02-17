SYRACUSE, OH – Marjorie Edith Stanley, 92, departed this life to her eternal home in heaven Feb. 13, 2021. Her daughters and granddaughter, Michelle, were with her at home in Syracuse, OH.
Marjorie was born in Akron, Ohio, Nov. 17, 1928, the daughter of Donald and Edith (VonGunten) Bolen. Marjorie was married 35 years to Paul E. Stanley and they raised four daughters. Marjorie's gift of playing beautiful hymns and songs on the piano will always be treasured and remembered. Her faith in God and love for her family were evident in the way she lived her life daily. Her wit, stories and wisdom will be greatly missed by everyone. The memories we've made will forever live in our hearts.
Marjorie is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Edith Bolen; daughter, Margie Paulette (John) Somerville; stepmother, Ordeltia Bolen; siblings, Lou DeBolt, Rheta Colvin, Jim Bolen, and Elaine Howard.
Marjorie is survived by daughters, Cathy (Mark) Hudson, of Shade, Ohio, Christi (Glen) Grega, of Bethel Park, PA and Tamra (Randy) Haynes, of Saint Charles, MO; grandchildren, John (Kristen)Somerville, Michelle (Chad) Masterson, Kimberly Grega, Ryan (Jessica) Haynes and Stacey (Andy) Hall; and eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy (Frank) Hamilton, Donald (Joan) Bolen, Sherry (Bob) Rhodes and Mike (Diane) Bolen; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at 1 p.m. for close family and friends at Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home, 590 East Main Street, Pomeroy, OH. Private viewing for immediate family will be held prior to the service. Burial to follow with immediate family at Alexander Cemetery, Athens, OH. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Bradbury Church of Christ.
