Middleport - Marjorie Taylor, 94, of Middleport, Ohio passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Holzer Medical Center. Marjorie was born January 22, 1928, the daughter of the late Leroy and Grace (Ohler) Domer.
Marjorie will always be remembered for her unwavering faith in God, and service to her church. She taught Sunday School at the Middleport Church of the Nazarene for the 66 consecutive years of 1946 through 2015. She was also an avid reader and showed unconditional love for her family.
Marjorie married Lester Taylor on February 8, 1946 and enjoyed 72 years of marriage prior to his death October 4, 2018.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was predeceased by six brothers; Earl (Jack) Domer, Vernon A. Domer, James T. Domer, Glen Domer, Raymond Domer, and Nelson Domer and five sisters; Marian Weaver, Betty Taylor, Ethel Baysinger, Doris Hull, and Gloria Hall.
Marjorie is survived by her three children Lawrence "Larry" Taylor, Roy Taylor, and Judy (Bill) White, two granddaughters; Angela (Trevor) Horton, Amy (Jason) Jackson and four great grandsons Bradley Logan, Justin Young, Connor Logan, and Christopher Young. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews that she loved, and whose company she enjoyed.
Funeral services and internment at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio on November 16, 2022 were conducted by Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home. Marjorie Taylor
