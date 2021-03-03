Mark Conley

CHILLICOTHE – Mark E. Conley, 53, of Chillicothe, died 8:10 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the Adena Regional Medical Center, unexpectedly.
He was born July 4, 1967, in Chillicothe, to David H. and Barbara Francis Conley.
Surviving are sons, Caleb Conley, of Columbus and Peyton Conley, of Chillicothe; mother and stepfather, Barbara and Willard Whitmore, of The Plains, OH; a brother, David (Kim) Conley, of Trenton, OH; a nephew, Nathan (fiancée, Noelle Downey) Conley, of Muncie, IN; and his faithful companion, his dog, Cali. He was predeceased by his father, David H. Conley.
Mark was a graduate of Chillicothe High School and Ohio University where he received a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration. He was also a welder and member of the Boilermakers Union. Mark was a sports enthusiast and especially enjoyed softball and working out. He was also an avid fisherman, liked to play cards and enjoyed gambling with his friends. Mark had a competitive nature and enjoyed winning at all cost.
Due to crowd restrictions, a private funeral service and visitation will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Darrell Davidson officiating.
His service will be livestreamed. The link for the livestream, which will be available at 1:55 p.m. on Saturday, can be found at the bottom of his obituary page on the funeral home’s website.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com.
