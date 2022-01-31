Athens - Mark F. Feldman, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
Mark was born July 5, 1952, the son of the late Dr. Stanley and Jean Feldman.
He is survived by his sons; Maxwell (Caitlin Feasby) Feldman and Benjamin (Gwen) Feldman; their mother and his friend, Brenda Stanley; sister, Jamie (Nick Tranchito) Feldman and nieces, Drs. Lily (Julian Gatta) Tranchito and Dr. Eve Tranchito.
Mark was an optician and small business owner. He loved Athens and never knew a stranger. He was a friend to many. Mark was an avid fisherman and lover of rock and roll. He passed his love of music, cooking and the outdoors to his sons.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mark Feldman
