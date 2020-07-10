MASON – Mark A. Johnson, 59, of Mason, WV, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence.
He was born Sept. 5, 1960 in Pt. Pleasant, WV, son of Betty Hysell Johnson and the late James E. Johnson. He was a 1978 graduate of Wahama High School, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Carpenters Union 1159 out of Pt. Pleasant. Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Including his mother, Betty, Mark is survived by a son, Coy (Stacey); daughter, Melissa (Michael); four grandchildren, A.J., Baylee, Cason and William; brother, Bob; three sisters, Carol, Barb and Kay and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James.
At Mark’s request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.