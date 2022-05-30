Millfield - Mark E. Jordan Sr., 61 of Millfield passed away Friday May 27, 2022, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born October 27, 1960, in Athens, he was the son of the late Clarence and Bonnie Spires Jordan. He retired from Pepsi in Athens. Mark enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, and was an avid hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Dotson Jordan of Millfield; two sons, Mark E. "Jay" (Rachael Marshall) Jordan Jr. of Millfield and Matthew C. Jordan of Athens; grandchildren, Kylie, Sidney (Cydni), E.J., Ethan, and Michaela; a brother, Clarence Edward "Eddie" (Ruby) Jordan of Athens; a sister, Carol (Tom) Schoonover of Indiana; a sister-in-law, Nancy (Pat) Bulstrom; his dog, Cujo; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Mindy M. Mohney; and his beloved dog, Jake.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday June 3, 2022, at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in the Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Mark Jordan
