Athens - Mark Richardson, age 53, Columbus, died on May 26, 2021, at Riverside Hospital. Mark was known in Athens as Larry from the local band Larry and the Lima Beans.
Born in Athens to Joyce and Phil Richardson, Mark was a true renaissance man who squeezed as much life out of his too-short time as he could. His interest in music began in the Athens High School Band playing tuba and led him to learn multiple instruments throughout his life, playing drums, harmonica, flute, and his face.
A graduate of Athens High, Mark also attended Ohio University, Hocking College, and Columbus State University. His passion for learning meant more to him than a degree as he pursued anthropology, eco-tourism, social work, and as many broad-based electives as he could. His grandparents, Fred and Evelyn Williams introduced him to caring for the outdoors, wildlife, and the environment.
He loved to travel and would happily regale his friends and family with stories from his time in Australia and traveling across the country. Storytelling, comedy, and imagination were all a big part of his social interactions, which made him especially skilled at working with youth as a counselor at camps and juvenile homes.
Mark most recently worked at GoreMade Pizza in Columbus, where his chef's specials and owl imitations were legendary.
Biking was another serious pursuit and he was extremely proud of participating in the Tour DaVita to raise awareness and money for kidney patients. He rode many miles while being a kidney patient himself. Even in his last months, he would ride his bike to dialysis and back.
Mark is survived by his brother Drew Richardson; cousin Maria Williams; former sister-in-law—but always a sister— Donna Penoyer; numerous other cousins and their kids and grandkids; and his many close friends including, most importantly, his dog and good-boy Rogan.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, and his dogs Terrie and Jambo.
Memorial services will continue to be held often and spontaneously whenever the impulse hits any of his friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Athens Artists Memorial Project (www.artistsmemorialproject.org). Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home. Please share a memory, a note of condolence, or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mark Richardson
