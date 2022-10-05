New Marshfield - Mark Stauffer, 73, of New Marshfield passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, October 3, 2022.
He is survived by two daughters, Sheri L Stauffer and Michelle Stauffer Hall; a grandson, Tyler Glen Hall; a brother, Jack Stauffer (Terri McKinley); a sister, Kim Stauffer Montle (Bob); and many nieces and nephews.
Mark joined the military straight out of high school where he served in the US Navy and was attached to the 3rd battalion, 1st Marines M.Co. 2nd Platoon in Vietnam in 1966 and 1967. Like many veterans, that stayed with him all his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marsha M Stauffer; his parents, Philip Merwin Stauffer and Barbara Mulpas Stauffer; and many friends and family members whom we pray rest peacefully now in God's care.
Mark was blessed with wonderful neighbors who stepped in when a need arose. They offered him their help freely and to us their friendship. He was blessed to have a wonderful caregiver. She not only assisted him daily, but her friendship made his last days full of warmth and laughter.
Services will be Friday, October 7, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with John Swaim officiating. Burial will be in New Marshfield Cemetery where Military Services will be conducted by The American Legion Post 21 and The Albany VFW Post 9893. You may send a message of sympathy to the family at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Mark Stauffer
To plant a tree in memory of Mark Stauffer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
