Guysville - Mark David Young, Sr., age 57, of Guysville, died late Friday evening, Sept. 16, 2022 at his home. Born Nov. 20, 1964 in Athens, he was the son of the late Charles W. Young and Gladys M. Marks Young.
He attended Athens High School and later received his GED. He was a supervisor at McCurdy-Waldon Roofing Co. of Florida. He enjoyed music, the outdoors, dirt track racing, NASCAR and turning wrenches on his cars.
Mark is survived by his wife, Wanda L. Young; a daughter, Christina (Clinton) Horn of Pomeroy; two sons, Mark (Shawna) Young, Jr. of Guysville and Justin (Rachel) Young of Tuppers Plains; eight grandchildren, Cierra, Faith, Abby, Bralyn, Marshall, Chase, Rylee and Daenerys; three sisters, Brenda (Eric Lang) Young of Louisville, KY, Debbie Bowers of Washington, WV and Lisa Young of Largo, Fla.; two brothers, Charles C. Young of Guysville and Steve Young of Guysville; a special uncle and aunt, Joe & Dona Marks of Guysville; also surviving are several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Mark Young, Sr.
