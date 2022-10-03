Marlene "Mimi" Smith

Athens - Marlene "Mimi" Adams Smith, 82, of Athens, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, in Columbus. Mimi was born July 27, 1940, in Nelsonville, the daughter of the late Lonnie and Mary (Valkinburg) Adams. Mimi was married for 64 years to Roger Smith who survives.
Mimi was a 1958 graduate of Nelsonville High School. She retired from O'Bleness Hospital, Athens and served for many years on the committee for the O'Bleness Hospital Charity Golf Tournament. She is a member of the Athens Elks Lodge #973. Mimi was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her husband, Mimi is survived by her sons, Philip (Olivia Kittle) Smith of Glouster and Alan (Suzanne) Smith of Charlotte, NC; grandchildren, Connor Smith and Brock Smith of Charlotte, NC, and Julia Smith of Glouster; brother-in-law, Larry (Kay) Smith of Athens; sisters-in-law, Sheila Claxton of Columbus and Janice Gould of West Lafayette; special nieces, Lynn Wolfe of Nelsonville and Kelly Hawk of Albany; and several nieces and nephews.
Mimi was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Fritz and Maxine Smith; brother and sister-in-law, Lonnie (Helen) Adams; and sister and brother-in-law, Shirley (Robert) Shafer.
A Celebration of Mimi's life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Friends may visit from 12:00 to 2:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made in memory of Mimi to the Ohio Pink Ribbon Fund, PO Box 13, Albany, Ohio 45710.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.